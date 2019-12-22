Report: Jaguars May Keep Doug Marrone, David Caldwell After Tom Coughlin Firing

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While the Jacksonville Jaguars fired Executive Vice President Tom Coughlin this week, that doesn't necessarily mean a full house cleaning is coming.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jaguars owner Shad Khan prefers to retain head coach Doug Marrone and general manager David Caldwell. The team will use the next two weeks as an evaluation period, and Khan is hoping the locker room responds to the departure of Coughlin, who had few fans among players.

