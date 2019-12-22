Jeremy Lin Scores 32 Points as Beijing Ducks Beat Shanxi Loongs

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's Beijing Ducks bounced back from Friday's defeat to Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Sunday as they beat Shanxi Loongs 93-78 in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The point guard contributed 32 points, six assists and as many rebounds in 36 minutes at the Riverside Sports Arena in Taiyuan, China, converting four of his five three-point attempts.

The CBA streamed the match on YouTube:

The 31-year-old opened the scoring in the first quarter with a three-pointer, as he helped his side race to a 10-0 lead.

Lin kicked off proceedings in the second quarter by converting another shot from beyond the arc, too.

After finishing the first quarter with an eight-point lead, the Ducks had extended that to 14 by half-time as they led 45-31.

The hosts improved in the second half, scoring 47 points and outscoring the visitors in the final quarter, but they did not manage to close the gap.

Beijing are second in the CBA with a 14-6 record from their 20 matches this season.

They're next in action on Christmas Day, when they take on Xinjiang Flying Tigers.