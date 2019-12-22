Jurgen Klopp: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury 'Big Shadow' on Club World Cup Win

MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury marred their FIFA Club World Cup win over Flamengo on Saturday.

The midfielder limped out of the Reds' 1-0 victory in the 75th minute after being caught on the ankle by Everton Ribeiro:

Melissa Reddy of the Independent relayed Klopp's comments on the injury after the match:

As the Mirror's Jim Boardman observed, it did not look good for the England international at the time:

A long-term absence would be a bitter blow to the 26-year-old, who has already had to deal with a lengthy injury in his relatively short time at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for the Reds from Arsenal in 2017. He was enjoying a fine first campaign under Klopp before rupturing his cruciate ligament in April 2018.

The injury kept him out for virtually the entirety of last season. He made just two first-team appearances, both of which were cameos off the bench that made for a combined total of 19 minutes on the pitch.

Despite his absence, Liverpool manage to rack up 97 points in the Premier League and win the UEFA Champions League.

It's hardly ideal for them to be without an important squad player while juggling multiple competitions as they attempt to keep their players fresh, though.

Per Sky Sports, it will be particularly bad timing for Liverpool if the injury does keep him on the sidelines, as they're already without Fabinho because of an ankle injury and Georginio Wijnaldum due to a hamstring issue.