Jurgen Klopp: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury 'Big Shadow' on Club World Cup Win

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2019

Liverpool's midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain receives treatment on the field during the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final football match between England's Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Mustafa ABUMUNES / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury marred their FIFA Club World Cup win over Flamengo on Saturday.

The midfielder limped out of the Reds' 1-0 victory in the 75th minute after being caught on the ankle by Everton Ribeiro:

Melissa Reddy of the Independent relayed Klopp's comments on the injury after the match:

As the Mirror's Jim Boardman observed, it did not look good for the England international at the time:

A long-term absence would be a bitter blow to the 26-year-old, who has already had to deal with a lengthy injury in his relatively short time at Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for the Reds from Arsenal in 2017. He was enjoying a fine first campaign under Klopp before rupturing his cruciate ligament in April 2018.

The injury kept him out for virtually the entirety of last season. He made just two first-team appearances, both of which were cameos off the bench that made for a combined total of 19 minutes on the pitch.

Despite his absence, Liverpool manage to rack up 97 points in the Premier League and win the UEFA Champions League.

It's hardly ideal for them to be without an important squad player while juggling multiple competitions as they attempt to keep their players fresh, though.

Per Sky Sports, it will be particularly bad timing for Liverpool if the injury does keep him on the sidelines, as they're already without Fabinho because of an ankle injury and Georginio Wijnaldum due to a hamstring issue.

Related

    Report: Nubel to Join Bayern in the Summer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Nubel to Join Bayern in the Summer

    Bulinews
    via Bulinews

    Diego Costa Targets Liverpool Return

    Atleti striker aiming to be back for UCL clash in March

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Diego Costa Targets Liverpool Return

    Jack Kinnersley
    via Mail Online

    Bayern Confirm Flick Stay

    Bundesliga champs will stick with Hansi Flick until end of the season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern Confirm Flick Stay

    FC Bayern Munich
    via FC Bayern Munich

    Report: Xhaka in Talks with Hertha

    According to Lothar Matthaus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Xhaka in Talks with Hertha

    Bulinews
    via Bulinews