Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says He Has 'Final Say' on Manchester United Transfers

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he will be the one to sign off on any transfers made by the club ahead of the January window.

Per Goal, United have been linked with Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland ahead of the winter window, and any incoming players will need Solskjaer's approval before joining the club:

"I'll always have the final say on transfers. No one comes in the door without me saying yes. It has to be that way, even though signing players is a process involving other members of staff.

"I don't really speak to agents, because I have nothing to do with the money side of it, but the final decision on who becomes a Manchester United player will be mine."

Per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, he added: "It is a good process and of course if I don't like a player I don't want him there."

The Norwegian was asked about reports linking Haaland with United on Friday, but he would not be drawn on discussing the player:

James Robson of the Evening Standard suggested his comments on the 19-year-old may have been telling, however:

The striker and his father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland, have evidently enjoyed the increasing speculation over his future:

United have need of a goalscorer, though, so it's of little surprise they're linked with the Salzburg hitman.

The Red Devils, who let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Inter Milan in the summer without replacing either, have scored 26 goals in 17 Premier League matches this season. Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all scored more.

Haaland has exploded onto the scene with Salzburg this season, having plundered 28 goals and seven assists from 22 appearances in all competitions.

To make his exploits even more impressive to Europe's elite, his efforts haven't just come against lesser opposition in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Eight of his goals have been scored in the UEFA Champions League—despite only starting four of their six group games—against Liverpool, Napoli and Genk, showing his ability to make an impact at the top level.

Prior to joining Red Bull, Haaland played 50 times for Molde under Solskjaer, scoring 20 goals, so the United boss would likely be happy to give the green light to a move for him in January or next summer.