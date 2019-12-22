Power Ranking the 10 Most Successful WWE Superstars of the Decade

1 of 10

One of the most enduring surprises of the decade was AJ Styles’ long-awaited debut in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble.

The Phenomenal One walked through the curtain, eliciting an enormous pop from fans, and it became clear that the celebrated competitor was destined for greatness in the company, despite doubts that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Co. would know what to do with someone of his talent.

Almost immediately, Styles found himself in a rivalry with Chris Jericho. Then came a world title rivalry with Roman Reigns. By the time September of that year rolled around, he was WWE champion and the face of SmackDown Live. It was with the blue brand that he would achieve his greatest success, establishing the show as "The House That AJ Styles Built."

By 2017, his greatness was undeniable and no midcard feud with Kevin Owens or rivalry with Shane McMahon would deny him his true destiny.

On a memorable episode of SmackDown that November, he defeated Jinder Mahal to become the first Superstar to win the WWE Championship in the United Kingdom. That victory propelled him to one of the greatest reigns in recent history; a period that saw him successfully defend his title for over a year against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and Owens.

A heel turn in 2019 rejuvenated Styles and a move to Raw further freshened him up. Like many others on this list, the likelihood that he is present on a similar countdown a decade from now is not high. However, there may be no other competitor who needed the last four years of his career, and the many accomplishments that came with it, more than the 42-year-old.

After years of recognition as one of the best wrestlers on the planet, The Phenomenal One stepped out of the Impact Zone, away from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and proved it under the brightest lights the industry has to offer.