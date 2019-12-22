Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool 'Exhausted' After 'Unbelievable' Club World Cup Win

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has discussed the physical toll the FIFA Club World Cup final took on his players on Saturday but is delighted his side won the competition for the first time in their history.

The Reds beat Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in extra time at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday courtesy of Roberto Firmino's 99th-minute winner.

Per Goal, Klopp said: "We are all kind of exhausted from a very intense game. It was an incredible performance, an incredibly difficult game against a good opponent. We did so many good things it's unbelievable, so many good football moments."

He added:

"In this moment we have to look at a wonderful night for us, for the club, for everybody who is with us.

"Before the game I said I don't know exactly how it would feel [to win the cup] but now I can say it's outstanding. Absolutely sensational."

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo shared further comments from the coach:

The Reds had plenty of opportunities to win the match in normal time.

Firmino could have opened the scoring in the first minute, but he fired over the bar when he should have at least hit the target. The striker later hit the post while Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah also failed to convert promising opportunities.

Flamengo weren't without their chances, either. They had 15 shots on goal, albeit only three of them on target.

The Reds were awarded a penalty in second-half injury time when Sadio Mane went down under Rafinha's challenge, but the decision was overturned after the referee consulted the pitchside monitors to review the footage.

Firmino conjured the winner in extra time:

Liverpool, who prioritised the Club World Cup ahead of the Carabao Cup—in which a team of their youngsters were beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa on Tuesday—have a new entry into their considerable trophy cabinet:

Football writer Leanne Prescott expects the Reds to build on a sensational 2019:

They'll be in the hunt to win the UEFA Champions League again in 2020, but the best way to build on this success will be to win their first league title since 1990.

The Reds came agonisingly close last season when they racked up 97 points, only for Manchester City to accrue 98.

Liverpool are 10 points clear of Leicester City this season and 11 ahead of Man City with a game in hand on both of them.

They'll play the Foxes on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium. The hosts will be hoping their visitors will be fatigued from their excursion to Qatar, as they've lost four of their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool.