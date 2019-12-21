Video: Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Take Kids on Holiday Shopping Spree

Video: Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Take Kids on Holiday Shopping SpreeDecember 22, 2019
Meek Mill, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin helped organize a shopping spree at the NBA store in New York City for dozens of children who have been affected by the probation system.
The day began in the Big Apple. According to TMZ Sports, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert and DJ Khaled were also in attendance, and each kid had a minimum of $500 to spend inside the store.
From there, the kids traveled on the Patriots' team plane to watch New England's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
"Robert Kraft and Michael Rubin, they're doing a great job. I hope they continue to make this work and reform this broken system." A trip on the #Patriots team plane before meeting players pregame made for a special day for 50 kids affected by the probation system. https://t.co/LmDzMiMFqr
For your halftime viewing: @REFORM Alliance co-chair Robert Kraft, co-founder @MichaelGRubin & advocate @DARollins are hosting a VIP holiday experience for more than 50 children impacted by the probation system at today’s game. I spoke with Kraft & Rubin about the day. https://t.co/C1yn4r3Ak0
The event was set up through the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on criminal justice reform.
"The mission of the REFORM Alliance is to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system—starting with probation and parole," the organization's mission statement reads. "To win, we will leverage our considerable resources to change laws, policies, hearts and minds."
