Video: Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Take Kids on Holiday Shopping Spree

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2019

Rapper Meek Mill, right, stands with New England Patriots football team owner Robert Kraft at their seats for Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Meek Mill, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers limited partner Michael Rubin helped organize a shopping spree at the NBA store in New York City for dozens of children who have been affected by the probation system.

The day began in the Big Apple. According to TMZ Sports, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert and DJ Khaled were also in attendance, and each kid had a minimum of $500 to spend inside the store.

From there, the kids traveled on the Patriots' team plane to watch New England's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The event was set up through the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on criminal justice reform.

"The mission of the REFORM Alliance is to dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system—starting with probation and parole," the organization's mission statement reads. "To win, we will leverage our considerable resources to change laws, policies, hearts and minds."   

