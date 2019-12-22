NBA Rumors: Latest on Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Andre Iguodala Trades

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala has been a fixture on the rumor mill for several months and remains coveted, but an unanticipated name has recently joined the trade market.

While appearing on The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the New Orleans Pelicans could make Lonzo Ball available before the 2020 trade deadline.

Considering the transactions New Orleans completed in 2019—trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers with a return including Ball as well as drafting Zion Williams—that might be a surprise. However, the Pelicans are a meager 7-23 and have dropped 12 of their last 13 games as 2020 approaches.

As the struggles continue, they're thinking about the future.

According to Windhorst, in recent conversations, the Pelicans have "indicated that they may have to start a rebuild."

The reports come on the heels of the New York Times' Marc Stein noting New Orleans only has two untouchable assets: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans is wise to take a reluctant approach with regard to dealing JJ Redick, even if only as a public stance. The marksman has an affordable two-year deal worth $13.5 million this season, per HoopsHype, and will be a coveted trade target.

Ball presents an interesting conversation, though.

The third-year guard is shooting only 38 percent and has a minus-10.3 net rating, according to NBA.com. At least in 2019-20, Ball hasn't played at a level where the Pelicans should unquestionably keep him in long-term plans.

Granted, that doesn't mean New Orleans is panicking and looking to trade him for pennies on the proverbial dollar. After all, Ball just turned 22 years old and has definite upside as a versatile contributor; other teams surely see his potential.

But his development hasn't been anywhere near as rapid as teammate Brandon Ingram. The Pelicans may simply decide to prioritize him and move Ball around the Feb. 6 deadline.

Perhaps by that point, we'll have clarity on Iguodala too.

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

As the veteran stays in his mutually agreed absence from the Memphis Grizzlies, rumors have swirled around his future. Iguodala has consistently been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets, but potential trade partners are starting to leave the discussion.

None of those franchises have the ability to match salaries without a complicated three- or four-team deal, and they've clearly not found amenable facilitators. One reasonable suitor, the Dallas Mavericks, haven't shown interest.

According to Stein, the Mavs are not actively pursuing Iguodala and have no plans to engage in the talks either.

That is promising news for the Lakers, Clippers and Rockets, who are all hoping Iguodala reaches the buyout market. But as long as Memphis insists on a trade, the likelihood of Iguodala playing before February is quite slim.

