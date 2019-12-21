Report: MLB Umpires Cooperating with Computerized Strike Zone in New Labor Pact

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Major League Baseball and the umpires' union agreed to a five-year contract Saturday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The deal, which still needs to be ratified, includes an agreement in which umpires will cooperate with MLB as the league explores a computerized strike zone.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

