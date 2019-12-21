Mauricio Pochettino Open to Coaching Offers, Discusses Potential Return to Spurs

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Mauricio Pochettino said he is willing to listen to offers after his dismissal as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The former Spurs coach also said he could one day return to the north London team after declaring his love for the club.

According to BBC Sport, the Argentinian said he is ready to get back into the game if an enticing role is offered to him:

"I love the Premier League. I love the English fans, I think it is one of the best leagues in the world - and I think for any manager it is so exciting to be involved in the Premier League.

"We will see. There is not only Premier League, there are different leagues in the world, different clubs that can be exciting, to give you a challenge that is maybe different."

Pochettino said he's not been thinking too much about the future and has taken time to recover from the disappointment of his sacking.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He added he still has deep affection for his last club and that he could once again lead Spurs, citing Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid after his departure from the Spanish giants.

"Managers sometimes leave a club and go back - but now it is not in my hands.

"I love Tottenham. I love the fans, I love the players, I love the club, the staff.

"When you leave a club, you always want them to win games because that means that the team is alive, that it is prepared to compete.

"For different reasons you split, but we are people that always want the best. I am happy that they are winning games because that love is never going to change."

Jam Media/Getty Images

Pochettino had previously been linked to a number of the biggest coaching roles in world football, and his shock dismissal shouldn't affect his standing in the game. The 47-year-old has proved himself to be one of the most canny operators in European football, and despite failing to win silverware, plenty of clubs will want his services.

The coach led Spurs to a second-place finish and two third places in the Premier League during his tenure in the capital. Pochettino achieved a spot in last season's UEFA Champions League final without making a single signing over the previous 12-month period.

His final weeks at Spurs were underlined by disappointing results, but Pochettino's depth of qualities cannot be doubted, and his best days as a coach appear to be ahead of him.