WWE SmackDown Ratings Increase Slightly to 2.4M Viewers After TLC PPV

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Coming off Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, WWE got a ratings bump for this week's episode of SmackDown on Fox.

Per ShowBuzzDaily.com, SmackDown averaged 2.415 million viewers over the two hours. It started strong with 2.493 million viewers for the first hour before dipping to 2.336 in the second. In the 18-49 age demographic, it was the No. 1 show on broadcast television with a 0.7 rating.

Last week, the show opened slightly higher with 2.42 million viewers in hour No. 1, but it had a steeper drop in the second hour to 2.257 million.

Friday's show was promoted with a non-title tag team match featuring the New Day taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. WWE also advertised a one-on-one match between SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Dana Brooke.

The main event saw Daniel Bryan and The Miz team up to defeat King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Miz earned the win for his team when Ziggler tapped out after being put in a figure-four leglock.

Bray Wyatt, who pinned Miz in a non-title match at TLC, made his presence felt after the match when the lights went out and his laugh played in the arena.

WWE will continue its storyline involving Wyatt, Miz and Bryan on next week's SmackDown, the last one of 2019. Miz and Bryan, along with Corbin, will square off in a Triple Threat match to determine the No. 1 contender for Wyatt's universal championship at the Royal Rumble.