Jose Mourinho Says Mikel Arteta Appointed at Arsenal Because of 'Zero Defeats'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has questioned Arsenal's decision to appoint Mikel Arteta as their new manager ahead of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Gunners announced Arteta as Unai Emery's permanent replacement on Friday, while Ancelotti, who was linked with the vacancy at Arsenal, could be set to take over at Everton.

Per Goal's Sean Wilson, Mourinho said of the appointment:

"The only point I can find, and it is for us to laugh a little bit, is that years ago the best managers were the guys with more victories and now the best is the guy with the fewest defeats.

"So, Ancelotti has three Champions Leagues, won the league in Italy, France and England and won cups here and there—but Ancelotti has lost, I don't know, 200 matches?

"I have lost 150 to 180—Carlo is a little bit older than me. I think now it is not about how much you won, it is about the matches we didn't lose. So, probably the best managers now are the managers with zero defeats.

"The only reason I can understand is that they look through the CVs and see guys with more defeats and guys with less defeats, so guys with less defeats are given the job. I cannot find another reason."

As Mourinho observed, Ancelotti has one of the best resumes of any manager operating in world football.

The 60-year-old has been a manager for 24 years with spells at Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

He has won four league titles—one each in Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga—three UEFA Champions Leagues and 13 other honours.

By contrast, Arsenal will be Mikel Arteta's first managerial job since he began his coaching career in 2016.

It is not often elite Premier League sides hire managers with no prior experience as a No. 1:

Arteta has benefited from having played for Arsenal, where he made 150 appearances. Had he no insider knowledge of the Emirates Stadium, he likely would not have been considered for the job.

To appoint someone with no managerial experience is a significant gamble for the Gunners given the size of the rebuild needed there.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed three years working under and learning from one of the world's best coaches in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, though.

In his press conference following his unveiling on Friday, Arteta made it clear he will be demanding a lot from his players:

Goal's Charles Watts and ESPN's David Cartlidge reacted positively to his appointment, despite his lack of experience:

Long term, Arteta's job will be to reverse the slump Arsenal suffered under Emery and in Arsene Wenger's final years in charge. in 2017, the club dropped out of the Premier League's top four for the first time since 1996, and they've yet to break back into it.

Arsenal are seven points off the top four this season. They've won just once in the league since October 6, so there's plenty of room for improvement in the immediate future, but Arteta can't be fairly assessed one way or another until next season at least.