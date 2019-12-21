Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2020December 21, 2019
WrestleMania may be WWE's biggest show of the year, but for many wrestling fans, the most exciting pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble because of its importance to the company and the allure of the men's and women's titular Battle Royals.
January's event is even more important thanks to several marquee storylines actually being built properly. Considering WWE Creative has trouble following through with feuds and consistently portraying characters strong, wrestling fans have matches to care about in 2020.
Whether it's the overhauled Daniel Bryan continuing his long-term program with Bray Wyatt or the battle for the Raw Women's Championship between Becky Lynch and Asuka, the WWE Universe has entertaining storylines to enjoy heading into Royal Rumble.
Here are the most intriguing feuds and matches as WWE prepares to begin the Road to WrestleMania 36.
Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend
There is no bigger attraction in wrestling than Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend, but to keep his momentum rolling with the fans, he needs a high caliber of opponent and a convincing storyline that will engage the fans.
That's where the newly transformed Bryan fits perfectly.
The program between Bryan and Wyatt resulted in an entertaining matchup at Survivor Series in November, but WWE Creative proved it has some worth, using The Miz as a proxy to both kick the can down the line for a rematch against Bryan and to build up Wyatt's heat with fans.
Now with Bryan attacking Wyatt following his victory over Miz at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs and changing his look up as he once again embraces the Yes! Movement, the stage has been set for The Fiend to return, looking for vengeance.
The Royal Rumble is already stacked, with the namesake bouts and the likely Raw women's title match, but the addition of a rematch between The Fiend and Bryan would make this one of the most anticipated events in recent memory.
Who's Winning the Royal Rumble Matches?
Winning a Royal Rumble match is one of the biggest honors in WWE, and it means you are guaranteed a marquee spot on the WrestleMania card. With the two matches approaching fast, wrestling fans want to know who is going to walk out victorious.
On the men's side, there are several big names to consider, but the odds-on favorite is Roman Reigns. After being placed on the back-burner by WWE Creative in recent months, it won't be too long before the Big Dog is back in the main event of WrestleMania.
On the women's side, Ronda Rousey will be the clear favorite if she returns, but that is a huge question mark. If the former UFC champion is not coming back in January, former NXT champion Shayna Baszler would be the top heel to consider for a possible WrestleMania feud against Lynch.
Regardless of who walks away victorious in each Royal Rumble, the real winners will be the members of the WWE Universe.
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
For much of 2019, Becky Lynch has been portrayed in lackluster stories and been overly protected, turning a portion of the WWE Universe against her.
While fans are justified to be concerned about her overexposure, the tag team title match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs was the perfect way to kickstart a feud for the Raw Women's Championship between Lynch and Asuka.
Add in the fact that Lynch's first promo calling out Asuka was as heartfelt as any she had cut in the past several months, and the stage is set for an epic build to a marquee title match at the Royal Rumble.
With Asuka coming into a championship match at one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year looking to prove she never should have left the top of the card, she will be ready to kick off 2020 in style.
Lynch is also looking to start off 2020 right, and shutting down the skeptics by putting on a 5-star match and stealing the show would be the ideal way to begin what should be a career-defining year for The Man.
