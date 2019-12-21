Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2020

0 of 3

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

WrestleMania may be WWE's biggest show of the year, but for many wrestling fans, the most exciting pay-per-view is the Royal Rumble because of its importance to the company and the allure of the men's and women's titular Battle Royals.

January's event is even more important thanks to several marquee storylines actually being built properly. Considering WWE Creative has trouble following through with feuds and consistently portraying characters strong, wrestling fans have matches to care about in 2020.

Whether it's the overhauled Daniel Bryan continuing his long-term program with Bray Wyatt or the battle for the Raw Women's Championship between Becky Lynch and Asuka, the WWE Universe has entertaining storylines to enjoy heading into Royal Rumble.

Here are the most intriguing feuds and matches as WWE prepares to begin the Road to WrestleMania 36.