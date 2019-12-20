Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I Want to Keep Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong at Man United

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 03: Tahith Chong of Manchester United and Angel Gomes of Manchester United arrive prior to the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and AC Milan at Principality Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/International Champions Cup via Getty Images)
Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants to retain the services of Manchester United starlets Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, despite the pair failing to make sustained first-team breakthroughs. 

Gomes, 19, and Chong, 20, are reportedly considering their futures, as the youngsters are out of contract at the end of the season.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening NewsSolskjaer said the forwards have a future in his Old Trafford squad and explained the pair have missed the opportunity to play due to illness and injury:

"Both of them are players we want to keep. I think they're good talents, they've had a couple of niggles and injuries, so I haven't been able to play them as much as I would like.

"Angel has been ill now for a few weeks, he's had a bad ankle, but they are talents and they're Man United people."

Solskjaer has a number of academy talents in his squad, and Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have shown there's a path into the Red Devils' starting XI.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 13: Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong of Manchester United acknowledge fans after the match between the Perth Glory and Manchester United at Optus Stadium on July 13, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Will Russell/Getty Images

Gomes promised to be the player who would break through first at United, becoming the club's fourth-youngest debutant in 2017. However, the attacking midfielder has failed to amass anything more than fleeting appearances and he's not appeared to be a priority for Solskjaer to promote off the bench. Gomes has achieved just nine minutes of Premier League football this term.

Per Luckhurst, Gomes can negotiate with foreign teams in January and has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona.

Chong's ability and pace should have made him the perfect player for United's counter-attacking style, but the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea City has blocked his path.

Chong's agent, Erkan Alkan, told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) in November his client was waiting for an offer from United before making a decision about his career.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

United pride themselves on youth development, but Gomes and Chong have failed to get the minutes they need to impress in the first team.

Solskjaer recently acknowledged the pair will soon be free to depart United, but said he hopes they understand they will get chances to play in the future, according to Luckhurst.

United remain in transition under the Norwegian, and potential arrivals in January and next summer could dictate if Gomes and Chong remain at United for the upcoming years of their burgeoning careers.

Related

    Gomes, Chong Shine Again for Man Utd U19s

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Gomes, Chong Shine Again for Man Utd U19s

    via men

    PSG in Talks with Juve Over Emre Can

    French champs put Leandro Paredes forward for potential swap deal with Juventus (RMC)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG in Talks with Juve Over Emre Can

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    How Deschamps Manages Generation Z

    France coach admits that his son has helped him adapt to the needs of young players

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Deschamps Manages Generation Z

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    Man Utd to Make Move for Exciting Polish Wonder Kid

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd to Make Move for Exciting Polish Wonder Kid

    Red Devil Armada
    via Red Devil Armada