Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I Want to Keep Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong at Man United

Alex Morton/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants to retain the services of Manchester United starlets Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong, despite the pair failing to make sustained first-team breakthroughs.

Gomes, 19, and Chong, 20, are reportedly considering their futures, as the youngsters are out of contract at the end of the season.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer said the forwards have a future in his Old Trafford squad and explained the pair have missed the opportunity to play due to illness and injury:

"Both of them are players we want to keep. I think they're good talents, they've had a couple of niggles and injuries, so I haven't been able to play them as much as I would like.

"Angel has been ill now for a few weeks, he's had a bad ankle, but they are talents and they're Man United people."

Solskjaer has a number of academy talents in his squad, and Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams have shown there's a path into the Red Devils' starting XI.

Will Russell/Getty Images

Gomes promised to be the player who would break through first at United, becoming the club's fourth-youngest debutant in 2017. However, the attacking midfielder has failed to amass anything more than fleeting appearances and he's not appeared to be a priority for Solskjaer to promote off the bench. Gomes has achieved just nine minutes of Premier League football this term.

Per Luckhurst, Gomes can negotiate with foreign teams in January and has reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona.

Chong's ability and pace should have made him the perfect player for United's counter-attacking style, but the arrival of Daniel James from Swansea City has blocked his path.

Chong's agent, Erkan Alkan, told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International (h/t Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News) in November his client was waiting for an offer from United before making a decision about his career.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

United pride themselves on youth development, but Gomes and Chong have failed to get the minutes they need to impress in the first team.

Solskjaer recently acknowledged the pair will soon be free to depart United, but said he hopes they understand they will get chances to play in the future, according to Luckhurst.

United remain in transition under the Norwegian, and potential arrivals in January and next summer could dictate if Gomes and Chong remain at United for the upcoming years of their burgeoning careers.

