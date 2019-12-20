Steelers' Kameron Kelly Arrested on Terroristic Threat, Resisting Arrest Charges

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested Friday morning on three misdemeanor charges.

Per official court documents (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.

Per Liz Kilmer of WPXI, Kelly refused to leave a bar and was involved in a "struggle" with police.

Citing court documents, Kilmer added police were called to Mario's South Side Saloon after Kelly threatened an employee who skipped a song he requested to be played, and after the cops arrived he told one of them "I promise to God I'll f--k you up boy."

Per KDKA's Chris Hoffman, one of the officers punched Kelly multiple times in the face to "gain control" of the situation and he received treatment at a local hospital before being taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Kelly, 23, began this year playing in the Alliance of American Football with the San Diego Fleet. After the league ceased operations in April, he signed with the Steelers and has appeared in all 14 games so far this season.