Report: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny to Return in 2020 After Surgery on ACL Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) carries the ball on his way to a long touchdown run in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is expected to return to the field in 2020 after undergoing ACL surgery on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Penny's 2019 season came to an end when he suffered a torn ACL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

