Jurgen Klopp Gives Updates on Wijnaldum, Van Dijk Ahead of Club World Cup Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk can recover in time to face Flamengo in Saturday's 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final.

Neither player was part of the squad that defeated Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the tournament final in Doha, Qatar. Wijnaldum was taken off with a muscle injury in last Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford, while Van Dijk was absent in midweek due to illness.

Manager Klopp told reporters on Friday: "We will see on both things, actually. Virgil was part of training today. Gini (Wijnaldum) had a session. We will see how it looks at the end. We have no new concerns. We will use each hour for recovery and we will see who we can line up tomorrow."

Liverpool will play at Khalifa International Stadium for the second time in four days having defeated Monterrey in injury time thanks to Roberto Firmino's close-range finish:

Club captain Jordan Henderson moved from midfield into central defence as cover for Van Dijk, while substitutes Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Brazilian's injury-time assistant, played vital roles off the bench.

Wijnaldum was the only member of Klopp's 20-man squad in Doha who wasn't present in the team's full training session on Friday morning, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

Van Dijk didn't feature in any of Liverpool's three Carabao Cup games, and the Club World Cup semi-final was only his fourth absence of the campaign thus far.

The Netherlands star looked in high spirits during Friday's session following his bout of illness:

Klopp praised the work of centre-back stand-in Henderson, per The Athletic's James Pearce:

Liverpool under-23s coach Neil Critchley led a second-string team of youngsters to Aston Villa on Tuesday, when the Reds suffered a 5-0 demolition in the League Cup quarter-finals.

The Times' Bill Edgar illustrated the squad's strength in depth by naming a lethal-looking lineup of players who failed to feature in that fixture nor Wednesday's win over Monterrey:

Flamengo won the 2019 Copa Libertadores under manager Jorge Jesus, whom Klopp lauded by saying he had "changed pretty much everything" at the Rio de Janeiro club since his arrival in June.

Liverpool are targeting their maiden Club World Cup on Saturday, 14 years after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to another Brazilian outfit, Sao Paulo, in their only previous appearance in the tournament's final.