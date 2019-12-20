Virgil van Dijk Returns to Liverpool Training Ahead of Club World Cup Final

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has returned to training ahead of Saturday's 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final against Brazilian club Flamengo.

Van Dijk, 28, was absent from Wednesday's dramatic 2-1 semi-final win over Monterrey because of illness, but Sky Sports News reported on Friday that the Dutchman had returned to the training pitch.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo posted a video of the Netherlands international back in training on Friday, though team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum has yet to rejoin the group and could miss the final:

The Premier League leaders are targeting their maiden FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, having lost 1-0 to Sao Paulo in their only previous final appearance in 2005.

Van Dijk—who finished second to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best Men's Player—might have helped Jurgen Klopp's side to a more comfortable result had he featured against Monterrey. Roberto Firmino was on hand to score an injury-time winner for the Reds after Naby Keita saw his opening strike cancelled out:

Rogelio Funes Mori was left unmarked in the Liverpool box from a set piece to equalise at Khalifa International Stadium, a goal Van Dijk might have helped to prevent had he played.

The club's Twitter account highlighted the help Van Dijk can also provide in attack:

Klopp spoke to Liverpool's official website on Wednesday and gave an update on his defender's condition:

"It was an easy decision actually because he couldn't train. Yes, he was yesterday on the (training) pitch for a couple of minutes until the media left (the session) and then, unfortunately, he had to leave as well. Not because of the media, just because he didn't feel well.

"So yesterday no training was possible, this morning no training possible, so it was an easy decision—he couldn't play. It was difficult for Hendo to deal with, but he did really good.

"We will see, I don't know how quick he can recover. We will see."

Liverpool will clash against Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium, where Van Dijk's return would offer a significant boost to their hopes.