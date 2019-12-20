WWE Rumors: Cain Velasquez Booked for Royal Rumble in Houston

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Even though WWE has yet to announce any matches for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Cain Velasquez will reportedly be part of the show. 

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Kellie Haulotte), the former UFC heavyweight champion is booked for the Jan. 26 event from Minute Maid Park in Houston. 

It's unclear at this point what role Velasquez will play on the show. One idea would be for him to enter the Royal Rumble, which would allow him to ease back into the swing of things without having to push himself as hard as he would doing a standard match. 

Melzter reported (h/t Steve Russell of SEScoops.com) in November that Velasquez's knee was in "poor condition" and would require surgery to correct the problem. 

Velasquez debuted in WWE on Oct. 4 during the first episode of SmackDown on Fox. He attacked Brock Lesnar, who just won the WWE championship from Kofi Kingston. The two men had a match at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31 that ended in less than two minutes when Velasquez submitted to a kimura. 

That was the last time Velasquez appeared on WWE television to this point. 

Related

    Sting Wants One Last Match vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Sting Wants One Last Match vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ripley vs. Shayna Helps NXT Beat AEW Dynamite in Ratings

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Ripley vs. Shayna Helps NXT Beat AEW Dynamite in Ratings

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    'It Doesn't Matter' Pod 🔊

    😤 Rhea Ripley becoming NXT Women's champ 🍿 Reviewing Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor 🔥 Taking a look back at NXT's fire year 👀 AEW's last show of the year

    WWE logo
    WWE

    'It Doesn't Matter' Pod 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    The 10 Defining Moments for WWE in the Last Decade

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The 10 Defining Moments for WWE in the Last Decade

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report