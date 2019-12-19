Chance the Rapper, Common to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Chance the Rapper, Common to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game in ChicagoDecember 20, 2019
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
The NBA announced Thursday that Chance the Rapper and Common will perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.
Both are Chicago natives with six Grammy awards between them, giving the local fans plenty of excitement for Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center.
While Chance the Rapper is scheduled to perform at halftime of the game, Common will give a "moving narrative about what basketball means to the city" prior to tip-off.
Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett, is also scheduled to perform at the NBA Rising Stars event on Feb. 14.
Giannis Becoming the NBA's Worst Nightmare 😳
Greek Freak appears to have fixed his only weakness in win against Lakers