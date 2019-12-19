Chance the Rapper, Common to Headline 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that Chance the Rapper and Common will perform at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Both are Chicago natives with six Grammy awards between them, giving the local fans plenty of excitement for Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center.

While Chance the Rapper is scheduled to perform at halftime of the game, Common will give a "moving narrative about what basketball means to the city" prior to tip-off.

Chance's brother, Taylor Bennett, is also scheduled to perform at the NBA Rising Stars event on Feb. 14.