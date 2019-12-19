Sting Says He'd Be Open to WWE WrestleMania Match vs. The Undertaker

Don Feria/Associated Press

Sting has yet to close the door on one more match with WWE to finally bring an end to his wrestling career.

While acknowledging the odds of it happening are slim, the wrestling legend told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso he'd be willing to consider a meeting with The Undertaker.

"If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call," Sting said. "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

For years The Undertaker vs. Sting was thrown around as a possible dream match, with WWE even leaning into the idea.

The moment to pull this off has almost certainly passed, though.

Sting hasn't stepped inside the ring since losing to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. He later confirmed he suffered spinal stenosis, which would require surgery.

Since he'll be 61 by the next WrestleMania in April 2020, simply getting medical clearance would be difficult enough for Sting. Then there's the question as to whether The Undertaker would be his best opponent.

Barrasso noted how The Undertaker's match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown in June was a disaster bad enough to prompt an apology from Goldberg. By pitting The Phenom against another well-past-his-prime Hall of Famer, WWE would risk having the same thing happen again.

Fans have probably seen the last of Sting as an in-ring performer.