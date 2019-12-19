Thunder Team Safe After Being at Penn Square Mall Movie Theater During Shooting

Thunder Team Safe After Being at Penn Square Mall Movie Theater During ShootingDecember 19, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder players are safe after being near a shooting that took place Thursday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City, per Erik Horne of The Athletic.
The players were attending a private movie screening at the time of the shooting.
"Thunder security was made aware immediately," a spokesman said. "The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event."
According to the police, two people got into an argument at a shoe store inside the mall when one took out a gun and shot the other, per KOCO. It wasn't an active shooter situation, but police were still searching for the suspect.
The Thunder had Thursday off in the midst of a five-game homestand.
They are set to take on the Phoenix Suns Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
NBA Trade Ideas for League's Most Desperate Buyers