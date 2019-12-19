Thunder Team Safe After Being at Penn Square Mall Movie Theater During Shooting

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder players are safe after being near a shooting that took place Thursday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City, per Erik Horne of The Athletic.

The players were attending a private movie screening at the time of the shooting.

"Thunder security was made aware immediately," a spokesman said. "The team was never in danger and was safe during the entirety of the event."

According to the police, two people got into an argument at a shoe store inside the mall when one took out a gun and shot the other, per KOCO. It wasn't an active shooter situation, but police were still searching for the suspect.

The Thunder had Thursday off in the midst of a five-game homestand.

They are set to take on the Phoenix Suns Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.