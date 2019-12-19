Nike to Re-Release Kobe V Sneaker with Protro Treatment on January 3

Nike

The Kobe Vs are getting the Protro treatment.

Nike announced the re-release of the classic shoe, equipped with modern upgrades for a North American release Jan. 3. The colorway, which was inspired by Bryant's love of Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker, made its debut on Christmas Day 10 years ago.

That admiration took on a life of its own earlier this year when video surfaced of Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka telling a story about how he set up a meeting between the pair when he was Bryant's agent. Ledger died of a drug overdose months before his portrayal of the Joker was released in The Dark Knight.



Bryant later explained Pelinka's comments, along with his love of Ledger's performance, in an interview with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles (h/t Pete Blackburn of CBS Sports):

"I had to find that space. I didn't go out to dinner in New York. I stayed in my room. This is actually the story Rob told, that he got confused about, the Heath Ledger stuff. Because I stayed up watching Batman, and watching Heath Ledger. And then I went and started researching about Heath Ledger, and how he got into character and how he just became all-consuming. That inspired me to go into my Garden mode. When I go in there I don't want to say hi to the gen—I don't want say hi to these people—I don't wanna talk to nobody. Everybody leave me alone."

Changes in the shoe are mostly minor but noteworthy. There is a softer foam in the midsole for more energy return, and the traction pattern has been simplified to increase grip on the floor. The base design has also been changed for a "softer" feel while still offering the same level of support.

In other words: This is the same shoe you bought in 2009, only better.