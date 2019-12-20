Randy Orton and the Aging WWE Stars Primed for a Big 2020

0 of 3

The WWE Universe has grown accustomed to Vince McMahon and company pushing aging Superstars who are far beyond their prime, but 2020 will again feature several older wrestlers set to exceed expectations.

Unlike many other major sports in the United States, wrestlers don't have a shelf life like athletes in football, basketball, baseball or hockey. There have been many instances of WWE Superstars hitting their stride as performers later in their career.

The combination of experience and familiarity with the WWE Universe can result in a second wind and fans should be looking toward big names like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Sheamus to have a memorable 2020.

Despite all three wrestlers being at least 40 years old by the time WrestleMania 36 rolls into Tampa, Florida, on April 5, the WWE Universe should get used to seeing each of them at the top of pay-per-view cards throughout the year.