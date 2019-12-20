Randy Orton and the Aging WWE Stars Primed for a Big 2020

Randy Orton and the Aging WWE Stars Primed for a Big 2020December 20, 2019
The WWE Universe has grown accustomed to Vince McMahon and company pushing aging Superstars who are far beyond their prime, but 2020 will again feature several older wrestlers set to exceed expectations.
Unlike many other major sports in the United States, wrestlers don't have a shelf life like athletes in football, basketball, baseball or hockey. There have been many instances of WWE Superstars hitting their stride as performers later in their career.
The combination of experience and familiarity with the WWE Universe can result in a second wind and fans should be looking toward big names like Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar and Sheamus to have a memorable 2020.
Despite all three wrestlers being at least 40 years old by the time WrestleMania 36 rolls into Tampa, Florida, on April 5, the WWE Universe should get used to seeing each of them at the top of pay-per-view cards throughout the year.
Randy Orton
At 39 years old, Randy Orton is the youngest Superstar on this list, but he is an almost 20-year veteran of WWE and has done nearly everything in the business. Despite that experience, the past two years have been a coming-out party for The Viper's personality, and he looks more comfortable than ever.
In 2019, Orton was involved in major programs against Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles, but he was also willing to take losses against several rising stars. As one of the biggest attractions on Raw and someone the fans continue to support, he is poised to have a monumental 2020.
While Roman Reigns looks poised to win the Royal Rumble, Orton could be the biggest winner coming out of the January pay-per-view, as he could be the man chosen to take the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.
In addition to having a chance to win a world championship, Orton is well-positioned on the red brand to have some of the best matches of his career. With a roster full of hungry stars such as Aleister Black, Andrade and Drew McIntyre, the stars have aligned for The Viper to have a memorable year.
Brock Lesnar
The most dominant force in WWE over the last three years has been Brock Lesnar, and the 42-year-old looks ready to add another period of being on top to his resume.
While The Beast Incarnate will wrestle less than almost everyone on the WWE Roster who isn't injured, his matches and moments have a huge impact on fans. With the WWE Championship on his shoulder and an aura unparalleled in the business right now, he is the biggest draw in wrestling.
In 2020, he will continue his dominance by competing at the biggest shows of the year, but the key to success will be his opponents. Just as Randy Orton will benefit from a Raw roster made up of fresh faces, Lesnar now has several new dream-match opportunities to fulfill.
The opportunities on the red brand are endless, with Lesnar being an ideal opponent for Bobby Lashley, Andrade, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
Just as The Beast proved against AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio, he will not only sell for smaller Superstars, but he also knows how to tell an entertaining story in a short period of time.
Lesnar will continue to dominate WWE in 2020.
Sheamus
One of the most interesting stories heading into 2020 is the return of former world champion Sheamus to the SmackDown brand. At 41 years old, The Celtic Warrior is ready to rise to the top of the card again.
While Raw has a plethora of younger upstarts looking to make a name for themselves, the blue brand has some of the biggest attractions in WWE. Sheamus will have the opportunity to square off against the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.
Sheamus hasn't been seen on WWE programming since before WrestleMania 35 due to an injury, but the time away could be a blessing, as the fans were given a chance to miss him during his absence.
As a result of the long period away from the ring and the chance to start again as a singles competitor, The Celtic Warrior should be one of the top attractions on SmackDown and likely in the Universal Championship scene in 2020.
