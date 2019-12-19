James Wiseman Leaves Memphis to Prep for NBA Draft; Reportedly Will Sign Agent

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

James Wiseman's college basketball career is over. The Memphis star announced Thursday on Instagram that he's leaving the school to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft:

"Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I've asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I'm thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.