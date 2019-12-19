James Wiseman Leaves Memphis to Prep for NBA Draft; Reportedly Will Sign Agent

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2019

PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 12: James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers walks up court during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks between the Oregon Ducks and Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

James Wiseman's college basketball career is over. The Memphis star announced Thursday on Instagram that he's leaving the school to prepare for the 2020 NBA draft:

"Ever since I was a little kid, it's been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I've asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I'm thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

