Report: MLBPA Files Grievance Against Yankees over Jacoby Ellsbury's Contract

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players Association has reportedly filed a grievance on behalf of former New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

According to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the MLBPA filed the grievance in an effort to regain $26 million it believes is still due to Ellsbury. In November, the Yankees converted his seven-year, $153 million contract to a non-guaranteed one and then released him because they said he received unauthorized medical treatment from Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta, per Blum.

Ellsbury believes he didn't need permission from the team to receive treatment for a non-baseball-related injury or condition.

Blum noted arbitrator Mark Irvings is expected to hear the grievance unless there is a settlement. He is the same arbitrator who will decide on the service time grievance filed on behalf of Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Ellsbury has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2017.

He injured his oblique during spring training in 2018, suffered back issues and was eventually shut down because of a hip injury. Prior to spring training this past season, he suffered plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Previously, Ellsbury was a key piece on the Boston Red Sox. He won two World Series with the team and was an All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger during the 2011 season. There was plenty of optimism in New York when it signed him prior to the 2014 campaign.

However, he was unable to replicate the player he was for the Bronx Bombers' archrival and slashed .264/.348/.402 with seven home runs and 39 RBI in his most recent effort in 2017.

According to Blum, the grievance says Ellsbury is due more than $21.1 million for the 2020 season and a $5 million team-option buyout for the 2021 season.