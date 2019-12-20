Barcelona vs. Alaves: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona continue their quest to retain the La Liga title on Saturday when they welcome Alaves to the Camp Nou.

Barca and Real Madrid could not be separated during a goalless draw on Wednesday, and Spain's two biggest clubs remain locked at the top of the table. The Blaugrana marginally lead the division on goal difference.

Alaves are sat in 14th place and suffered a humiliating 3-1 Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Real Jaen on Tuesday. The Basque team have won just twice in their last eight in La Liga.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Time: 4 p.m. local, 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m ET

TV: BeIN Sports (USA)

Stream: Premier Player, LaLigaTV, beIN Connect

Odds: Barca: 7-50, Alaves: 16-1, draw: 15-2 (via Caesars)

Preview

Ernesto Valverde's team will attempt to temporarily pull away at the top of La Liga before Madrid entertain Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

El Clasico was goalless for the first time in 17 years, but Madrid had opportunities to claim the points, with VAR denying Gareth Bale a winner.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Valverde expressed his frustrations after a tense encounter, per Marca (h/t Football Espana):



"It was a game that was filled with disputed battles, with both teams having good periods during the match.

"There has been a lot of tension and cards, but that is a classic situation in El Clasico.

"We end the year level with Real Madrid (only top by goal difference), and that is frustrating.

"Of course we wanted to win, but against a strong opponent, that is not always possible, and it is complicated."

The visit of an Alaves team in decline should give the champions a chance to find the back of the net and increase their lead before the winter break.

Barca have drawn their last two La Liga encounters and need a victory to regain momentum.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Camp Nou giants have been ruthless in their last six games against Alaves in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and only conceding twice during a perfect run of victories.

Alaves have been inconsistent this season, only winning back-to-back games just once. After opening La Liga unbeaten in their first three games, they lost five of the next seven, and a relegation battle might be around the corner.

Asier Garitano took charge of the club in May, but the former Leganes and Real Sociedad manager has so far failed to improve performances.

Alaves finished 11th last term and a repeat of that would be welcome, but the team are struggling to move through the gears.