Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 18 EPL Predictions

Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with the Premier League champions chasing the Foxes in the table.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur host Frank Lampard's Chelsea on Sunday in a fascinating London derby.

Elsewhere, Arsenal face a difficult trip to an improving Everton side on Saturday, while Manchester United visit bottom club Watford the following day.

Leaders Liverpool aren't in league action because of their FIFA Club World Cup commitments, but the Reds hold a 10-point cushion at the top of the division and won't be too worried by results elsewhere.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Everton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.), 2-1

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-1

Bournemouth vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 2-0

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-0

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 2-0

Norwich City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-1

Manchester City vs. Leicester, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), Universo (U.S.), 2-2

Sunday, Dec. 22

Watford vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.), 1-1

Spurs vs. Chelsea, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.), 1-3



Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, Sky Go, NBC Sports App.

Foxes To Exploit Champions' Defensive Issues

There were positive signs for Brendan Rodgers when he arrived at Leicester last term, but the former Liverpool and Celtic coach has exceeded expectations this season.

The Foxes are flying high in second before their trip to Eastlands to face the champions.

Pep Guardiola's team are not playing badly, but their slip in standards and consistency has handed a big advantage to Liverpool.

City need to beat Leicester on Saturday. If they don't, the Reds' double-digit lead will grow in significance, and Jurgen Klopp's men will hold a game in hand after their visit to Qatar.

Jamie Vardy is the most prolific striker in the country, displaying the type of form that helped the Foxes to their Premier League title success in 2015-16.

The 32-year-old is the top scorer in the division, with 16 goals in 17 appearances this term, and he provides Rodgers' team with pace up top and unerring finishing.

Saturday's game could hinge on the defences. Guardiola's back line has been compromised by injury and mistakes. If the home side cannot raise their defensive game, Vardy could punish them.

Despite only being in December, the champions cannot afford to drop more points, especially with Liverpool winning games with a new level of efficiency.

Leicester have come a long way in a short period under Rodgers. They will want to continue to prove their top-four credentials and secure UEFA Champions League football.

Prediction: 2-2

Red Devils' Woes Against Bottom-Half Sides to Continue at Watford

After suffering just one defeat in their past 10 games, Manchester United appear to be back on track.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled against the lesser teams in the league while having the quality to battle the best.

It's been an awful end to 2019 for Watford, and one win in 17 league games has seen two Hornets bosses lose their job this term. Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson is now in charge at Vicarage Road.

Watford's collapse has been baffling, but Troy Deeney's injury—suffered in August—denied his side leadership and goals. The inspirational forward is back in the team after a three-month absence, increasing Watford's chances of collecting points.

Games against England's biggest sides will not dictate Watford's Premier League survival, but the hosts could cause a shock against a vulnerable United. Solskjaer's men lost 1-0 at Bournemouth in November with the Cherries in poor form, underlining their inability to beat struggling outfits.

United lack the creativity of the teams chasing top-four finishes. If Watford can defend against the counter-attack, the Red Devils, who have failed to win in 11 of their 17 league games this season, could drop points again.

Prediction: 1-1