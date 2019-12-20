Liverpool vs. Flamengo: FIFA Club World Cup Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool will be seeking to add the gloss on a year to remember on Saturday when they take on Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Reds were far from their best in the semi-final of the competition, with Roberto Firmino's stoppage-time goal in a 2-1 win over Monterrey eventually enough to see them into the showpiece fixture.

Flamengo enjoyed a much more straightforward route to the final, although they were forced to come from behind to beat Al-Hilal 3-1. The South American champions netted twice in the latter stages to take the game away from their opponents.

The Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar will play host to what promises to be an occasion to remember for both sides. Here are the odds and the key viewing details for the contest.

Odds

Liverpool win (8/13)

Draw (19/5)

Flamengo win (43/10)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker



Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Even though Liverpool were not at the races for long spells in the semi-final, there was a sense of inevitability about what was going to come as the match entered the final stages.

The team has struck late in games throughout the campaign, and this time it was the turn of Firmino to notch a dramatic winner. The Brazilian, who only entered the game as a substitute in the 85th minute, was alert in the area to convert Trent Alexander-Arnold's excellent cross.

Per Squawka Football, the Brazilian has stepped up at some crucial moments for Liverpool this season:

After the match, manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a testing evening for his players:

There were mitigating factors behind the Liverpool display, with Virgil van Dijk absent because of illness. Klopp also left Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane on the bench for the match, and it's likely they will all return to the starting XI for the final.

The manager would have been delighted to see Naby Keita continue his strong run of recent form, though, with the midfielder opening the scoring for the Reds on Wednesday. After a difficult start to life at Anfield, the Guinea international is beginning to show what he's capable of.

Football writer Leanne Prescott has been impressed by the recent effort of the former RB Leipzig star:

Flamengo will be a step up in quality for the Reds, and the Brazilian outfit have it in them to make this an entertaining final.

It took them a while to get going in the semis, although when they eventually did, the attacking class within their ranks was enough to take the game away from Al-Hilal. Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Everton Ribeiro are all gifted players in support of star forward Gabriel Barbosa.

Per FIFA, the club's supporters have been singing about a previous win against the Reds ahead of the game:

Containing Flamengo's attacking threat will be key for the Reds, and with that in mind, they will be hoping Van Dijk recovers in time from his illness. The movement and speed of Gabriel is enough to cause a Liverpool defence without the Dutchman big problems.

Nevertheless, with Firmino and Mane set to return, Liverpool also have the firepower to blow their opponents away in this encounter.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Flamengo