Mauro Icardi Says He Goes into 'Killer Mode' in Front of Goal, Talks PSG Future

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi has opened up on his approach in front of goal and said he is enjoying life on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for PSG since he arrived on loan from Inter Milan in the summer.

He told PSG's official website (h/t Football Italia):

"Scoring comes natural to me. I always try to be in the best position. As soon as I have the opportunity to score, I have to stay focused and go into killer mode. "Today, I have scored almost 150 goals and they're almost similar, all of them. That's my character."

Icardi has 148 club career goals to his name in 269 appearances for Inter, Sampdoria and PSG. He also has one goal for Argentina, having played for his country on eight occasions.

His record of 124 in 219 matches for Inter is made all the more impressive by the fact that the Nerazzurri were not particularly strong during his time at the San Siro.

In his six seasons with them, they finished between fourth and eighth in Serie A. He was the top scorer in five of them—Rodrigo Palacio finished Icardi's debut campaign with a higher total.

It's a testament to how clinical he is in the penalty area that he scored so many goals despite playing in a side that often struggled to give him much service.

That isn't an issue at PSG, and he has enjoyed a prolific start to the season in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League:

He opened the scoring in PSG's 5-0 win over Galatasaray on December 11 (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

He looks to have little future back at Inter after manager Antonio Conte made it clear in the summer he did not feature in his plans for the club.

Asked if he might stay beyond the end of the season at the Parc Des Princes, Icardi said:

"I can say that I'm feeling very well. I arrived here with the desire to demonstrate what I can do and as we speak, things are positive. I immediately had a good connection with my team-mates, and this made me adapt quickly."

Edinson Cavani will be 33 in February, and he's in the final year of his contract at PSG.

The Uruguayan is PSG's record goalscorer with 196 goals in 290 games, so Icardi would have big shoes to fill, but he could be an excellent long-term replacement.