Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Hails Alisson for 'Decisive Moments' in Club World Cup

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his role in their 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey at the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday.

The Brazilian made several stops over the course of the game behind a defence that included Jordan Henderson as a late replacement for the ill Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Klopp said:

"All you need is Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker. He was there in the decisive moments. [It was a] really hard game, and then you can bring on the boys.

"Wonderful goal, great game, super atmosphere. We have no clue about Virgil, we thought he would be fine. We will see.

"We have brought in a few kids and see what we can do lineup wise. We want to play the final and see what we can do."

Liverpool took the lead early on Wednesday through Naby Keita in the 12th minute, but their lead lasted just two minutes before Rogelio Funes Mori—brother of former Everton defender Ramiro—equalised.

Klopp brought on Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds chased a winner.

Firmino delivered that in the 91st minute when he converted Alexander-Arnold's low cross from close range:

Alisson was praised after the match:

Statistician Dan Kennett provided further insight into his performance in the match and across the season:

Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for £66.9 million in the summer of 2018. The fee was briefly a world record until Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6 million later in the same transfer window.

His arrival, along with that of Van Dijk in January last year, has had a transformative impact on the Reds' defensive capabilities.

Last season, he played every minute of Liverpool's Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns. In the combined 51 games, he kept 27 clean sheets and conceded just 34 goals.

A calf injury and a sending off against Brighton & Hove Albion has limited him to just 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season. Liverpool have shipped 10 goals with him on the pitch, keeping five clean sheets.

The Reds take on Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo in Saturday's final, where they'll be looking to win the Club World Cup for the first time.

The Brazilian side have a great deal of firepower—Gabriel Barbosa, Bruno Henriques and Giorgian de Arrascaeta have contributed a combined 76 goals and 38 assists for the club in 2019—so they'll need a similarly strong performance from Alisson.