Tag Teams Continue to Thrive, Jericho Recruits Moxley and More AEW Fallout

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The last Dynamite broadcast before All Elite Wrestling takes a break for the holidays laid some important groundwork for the future.

And it primarily did this through tag matches.

The tag division is on fire lately in AEW. This time, storylines advanced, rematches were set and one faction massively growing in power took another step. Big things happened elsewhere, of course, ranging from Jon Moxley to the ever-growing women's division.

But this one was largely about tags and inching long-term storylines closer to conclusions, meaning it was quite the sendoff before a break.