Jimmy Butler Outduels Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons as Heat Beat 76ers

The Miami Heat rounded out their three-game road trip with a 108-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night.

Miami handed the Sixers their first home loss of the season in the process, notably doing so without Goran Dragic (groin) and Justise Winslow (back).

Joel Embiid returned to Philly's starting lineup after missing the team's 109-89 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday with an illness. The 25-year-old center led the 76ers in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting.

The Sixers cut a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit down to two when Tobias Harris hit a three-pointer to make it 106-104 with 25.7 seconds remaining. Kendrick Nunn was fouled by Josh Richardson on the other end, and the rookie missed both of his free throws to keep hope alive in Philadelphia.

However, Al Horford missed what could have been the game-winning three with 4.8 seconds left. Bam Adebayo sealed the result for the Heat by rebounding Horford's miss and making his two free throws after Harris fouled him.

The 76ers first torched the Heat 113-86 on Nov. 23, also at Wells Fargo Center. This time around, Miami improved to 20-8 while Philly fell to 20-9.

Both squads are in the thick of chasing 24-4 Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference.

Notable Stats

MIA G Kendrick Nunn: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

MIA C Bam Adebayo: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

MIA F Jimmy Butler: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

PHI C Joel Embiid: 22 points, 19 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

PHI F Tobias Harris: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

PHI G Ben Simmons: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

What's Next?

Both the Heat and Sixers return to action Friday night.

Miami will host the 7-21 New York Knicks, and Philadelphia will remain home with the 18-8 Dallas Mavericks paying a visit.