Chiefs' Terrell Suggs: 'Hard to Turn Down' Chance to Play with Patrick Mahomes

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

It's not exactly a secret that Terrell Suggs wanted to return to the Baltimore Ravens. That said, when the Kansas City Chiefs claimed him on waivers, it doesn't appear he took much convincing to report.

"I was really uncertain about my future last week, but I talked to coach and it was a brief conversation and I was like, 'OK,'" Suggs told reporters Wednesday. "I asked Coach, 'I just learned the hard way that a player like me just [doesn't] fit in anywhere.' He was like, 'Trust me, you'll fit in here.'

"It's hard to turn down [playing with] the reigning MVP [Patrick Mahomes] and a playoff team and just the exciting things they're doing, this atmosphere."

The Arizona Cardinals waived Suggs last week in a move essentially designed to allow the veteran to play out the remainder of the season on a contender. Suggs played his first 16 NFL seasons in Baltimore, and there was some uncertainty about whether he would report to any team other than the Ravens if claimed on waivers.

The Chiefs took a chance on the pass-rushing specialist due to injuries suffered by Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Suggs was "thorough" in his questioning about the team but did not hesitate to report.

"He's not familiar with this, so did I tell him about what's going on here and did he want to hear it?'' Reid said. "Sure. He wanted to know what was going on. He's a thorough guy. But did I have to put the hammer down on him or anything? No. He had some questions, which guys do when they've been around. I think he liked what he heard. It wasn't a recruiting-type situation.''

Suggs recorded 37 tackles and 5.5 sacks through 13 games with the Cardinals after signing a one-year, $7 million contract in the offseason. He was nevertheless an awkward fit in a defense that never coalesced, and it was clear he never got fully comfortable after spending nearly his entire adult life in one place.

The Ravens likely would have had interest in a reunion but were behind Kansas City on the waiver order. Now Suggs potentially will be tasked with helping eliminate his former team from a Super Bowl berth.