Giants' Evan Engram Expects to Be Ready for 2020 After Surgery on Foot Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One day after the New York Giants placed him on injured reserve, tight end Evan Engram will undergo surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his foot.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Engram will meet with Dr Robert Anderson in Green Bay later this week and is expected to be ready for the start of 2020.

Engram last played in New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4. Head coach Pat Shurmur originally told reporters his third-year tight end suffered a mid-foot sprain and was in a walking boot.

Two days after the Cowboys game, Engram explained how the injury occurred: "I don't know. It's kinda hard to see it on film. I caught a ball and got tackled. I guess I got rolled up on and was fighting through it. Finished the game and then kinda woke up next morning and it was pretty bad."

This marks the second consecutive year Engram has missed significant time due to injuries. He sat out five games in 2018 with a sprained MCL.

Since being drafted No. 23 overall by the Giants in 2017, Engram has established himself as a focal point in the passing game. The 25-year-old has 12 touchdown receptions in 34 career games and was averaging a career high 5.5 receptions and 58.4 yards per game this season.

The Giants will wrap up the 2019 campaign with games against the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.