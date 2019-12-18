Giants' Evan Engram Expects to Be Ready for 2020 After Surgery on Foot Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One day after the New York Giants placed him on injured reserve, tight end Evan Engram will undergo surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his foot. 

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Engram will meet with Dr Robert Anderson in Green Bay later this week and is expected to be ready for the start of 2020. 

Engram last played in New York's 37-18 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 4. Head coach Pat Shurmur originally told reporters his third-year tight end suffered a mid-foot sprain and was in a walking boot. 

Two days after the Cowboys game, Engram explained how the injury occurred: "I don't know. It's kinda hard to see it on film. I caught a ball and got tackled. I guess I got rolled up on and was fighting through it. Finished the game and then kinda woke up next morning and it was pretty bad."

This marks the second consecutive year Engram has missed significant time due to injuries. He sat out five games in 2018 with a sprained MCL. 

Since being drafted No. 23 overall by the Giants in 2017, Engram has established himself as a focal point in the passing game. The 25-year-old has 12 touchdown receptions in 34 career games and was averaging a career high 5.5 receptions and 58.4 yards per game this season. 

The Giants will wrap up the 2019 campaign with games against the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. 

Related

    Gilmore Says 'There's No Question' He's DPOY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gilmore Says 'There's No Question' He's DPOY

    Isaiah Houde
    via Patriots Wire

    Odell: I’ll Be Here

    OBJ shuts down all the speculation: ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell: I’ll Be Here

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Matt Ryan Interview; Presents for Every NFL Team 🔊

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Matt Ryan Interview; Presents for Every NFL Team 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    Championship week is here. @TheMattCamp reveals his full rankings ahead of Week 16

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report