4 AEW Dynamite Stars Who Need the Chris Jericho Bump

Credit: Lee South / AEW

Chris Jericho is helping All Elite Wrestling build the right way.

The veteran has used AEW's top title, not to mention his skills, to help build the AEW roster around him. Sure, he's going to fall into the must-see matches with guys like Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega, for starters.

But Jericho has also gone out of his way to have singles matches or noteworthy encounters with the likes of Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky and now Jungle Boy, not to mention rounding up a ton of talent for his faction, The Inner Circle.

So who else can the 49-year-old help in the future? Whether it's lesser-known guys or simply superstars stuck in a rut, these guys should be next to get the Jericho bump.