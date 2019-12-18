Report: Pep Guardiola and Xavi Wanted as PSG's Coaching Team

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want Pep Guardiola and Xavi to take the reins at the Ligue 1 champions, reuniting the former Barcelona men.

According to Le 10 Sport (h/t Matt Maltby of the Mirror), the French giants want to capture Guardiola as their next manager and make Xavi his assistant. Guardiola is contracted to Manchester City until 2021, but the Premier League champions are enduring a poor season by their standards and sit 14 points behind leaders Liverpool in the table.

Guardiola addressed if his Sky Blues deal has an early-release clause after City beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League, saying: "No. It is not true. I spoke a few weeks ago about my intentions with the club."

However, PSG's hierarchy are not in agreement about recruiting Guardiola, with sporting director Leonardo reportedly wanting former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri to succeed coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel reportedly has fraught relationships with superstar pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, applying pressure to his tenure at the Parc des Princes.

Guardiola limited his time as manager of Barca and Bayern Munich, leaving both clubs to eventually accept new challenges.

The 48-year-old will have been in charge at the Etihad Stadium for four years at the end of the campaign, mirroring the length of time he spent as Barca coach.

However, it's questionable if Guardiola believes he has completed his objectives in England. City crave UEFA Champions League success, and the rise of Liverpool has provided Guardiola's team with a contender for their supremacy.

PSG have similar European aspirations to City, but the reduced strength of Ligue 1 compared to the Premier League could be a deciding factor for Guardiola's wider trophy ambitions.

