Philippe Coutinho Has Worn Child's Size Shirt for Every Bayern Munich Home Match

Philippe Coutinho has looked an increasingly great fit since he joined Bayern Munich on loan during the summer, but the Brazilian has had to wear child's-size replica shirts in their domestic home games this season.

The official Bundesliga website reported Bayern's shirt manufacturer, Adidas, supplied the defending German champions with this season's kit before Coutinho moved to the Allianz Arena on loan from Barcelona.

The result is that Coutinho, 27, has played the first half of the campaign making do without an "authentic" shirt—which is said to dry quicker than its replica counterpart—in Bayern's home domestic games.

Fortunately for the 5'6" playmaker, Bayern's away kit and their UEFA Champions League jersey fit just fine.

Coutinho hasn't been hindered by the fact he's worn the same shirt as many of Bayern's loyal fans in recent months, netting seven goals and recording seven assists in 20 appearances for the club.

He most recently scored his first hat-trick for the club and recorded two assists in Saturday's 6-1 hammering of Werder Bremen at the Allianz:

The majority of Coutinho's direct goal involvements this season had in fact come away from home prior to that performance, which left Bayern's U.S. Twitter account in awe:

Bayern paid Barcelona €8.5 million to take Coutinho on loan for the season, while AS (h/t Football Espana) said the Germans must pay another €125 million (£106.3 million) to make the move permanent.

Adidas will provide an updated jersey for Coutinho in the second half of the campaign, but not before he's due one more run out in the children's fit when Bayern host Wolfsburg on December 21.