Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Fully Fit After Ankle Injury

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has allayed fears over Mohamed Salah's ankle injury ahead of the club's 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday.

Salah first suffered the knock in October before he missed the 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The 27-year-old was then taken off as a late substitute in Liverpool's next three league games before he was rested for wins at Crystal Palace (2-1) and at home to Everton (5-2).

Klopp, 52, told reporters Salah's recurring problems are part of "the life of a footballer," suggesting it's common for players to suffer injuries but then not "have time really to deal with it."

The German added:

"The boys are so quick, and they have to make all these decisions, what they do in a game is completely instinctive, and your body gives you information without coming here into your head, it just stops here in the heart.

"You have something, a knock, and it hurts, and you can not really move. You saw a few finishes from Mo two or three weeks ago and I thought, 'OK, that's interesting.' So now obviously you can see he's back, and that helps us a lot."

The winner of Wednesday's matchup in Doha, Qatar, will progress to meet Brazilian outfit and Copa Libertadores champions, Flamengo, in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Salah has looked back to his old best in Liverpool's most recent outings and has five direct goal involvements in their past three games. He scored and assisted in a 3-0 win against Bournemouth before netting from an impossible angle in their 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at Red Bull Salzburg.

Klopp's talisman followed that up with a match-winning double in Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Watford, his third brace of the season and his second in the Premier League this term:

Salah spoke to BT Sport's Des Kelly after the game and said he'd been working on his weaker foot after bagging both with his right at Anfield:

Georginio Wijnaldum won't feature on Wednesday but should be fit by the weekend, while Klopp told reporters star defender Virgil van Dijk is fit ahead of the Monterrey clash.

Liverpool author Carl Clemente attested to Salah's record of 84 goals in 126 Liverpool appearances as being unmatched in the club's history:

The two-time African Footballer of the Year has 13 goals and six assists to his name in 22 appearances this season, helping Liverpool on the road to be crowned Premier League champions for the first time since 1990.

Anfield supporters will be delighted at the prospect of a key attacking asset improving as the campaign wears on, with his recent ankle complaint seemingly a thing of the past.