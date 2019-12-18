Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Brother Questions Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Interest

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The brother of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has criticised the club's pursuit of Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, suggesting his lack of experience makes him an ill fit for the job in north London.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League and managed by interim coach Freddie Ljungberg, who stepped up from his assistant role to temporarily take over after Unai Emery was sacked in November.

Willy Aubameyang—a former defender who was capped 15 times for Gabon—took to Instagram and commented on an Arsenal Fan TV post regarding Arteta's possible appointment: "Ljungberg Arteta is the same, no experiance (sic)."

City No. 2 Arteta has been in talks with former employers Arsenal this week, per BBC Sport, and Guardiola said he expected a decision imminently:

Arteta, 37, was appointed as one of Guardiola's assistants one month after he retired at Arsenal in June 2016, helping the Citizens win back-to-back Premier League titles (2017-18, 2018-19) and a domestic treble last term.

Ljungberg brought an end to his side's nine-match winless run when they defeated West Ham United 3-1 away on December 9, his only win in five matches as interim boss.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone referred to Arsenal's previous interest in appointing Arteta when club legend Arsene Wenger left the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018, but Emery ultimately got the nod.

The former Everton playmaker has never held a senior management position, but his three-and-a-half-year stint working under Guardiola, one of the most accomplished managers in football, will yield some advantages.

The Catalan coach recently gave a glowing assessment of Arteta's capabilities as a tactician and said he's already an "incredible manager," via Hayters TV:

Aubameyang started this season in prolific form, netting seven times in his first seven Premier League appearances of the campaign. However, the goals have dried up since then, with the player scoring just four in his 10 top-flight outings since October 6.

The Gabon star took over from Granit Xhaka as club captain just prior to Emery's dismissal, and he assisted one goal before scoring Arsenal's third against the Hammers at London Stadium:

Arteta could make his senior managerial debut against another of his old employers, with Arsenal set to travel to Everton on Saturday in Week 18 of the Premier League.

The north Londoners sit seven points off the top four and could drop into the bottom half if they fail to win at Goodison Park, where his experience (or lack thereof) stands to encounter a gruelling test if he's appointed.