Wanda Nara Says Mauro Icardi Will Not 'Betray' Inter Milan by Joining Juventus

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is "at one of the most important clubs in the world" and will not move to Juventus in the future, according to his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

Icardi, 26, joined PSG on a season-long loan from Inter Milan in September after he was stripped of the captaincy in 2018-19 and new manager Antonio Conte said he was not in his plans.

Before his switch to PSG was confirmed, Icardi was linked with Serie A champions Juve.

When asked about the prospect of the Argentinian playing for the Old Lady, Nara told Rete 4 (h/t Football Italia):

"No. Mauro's present is at PSG. He's happy in Paris and he's scoring some crazy goals. I'm only interested in his happiness and he's very happy now. He's at one of the most important clubs in the world and the choice to go to Paris was also made so as not to betray Inter.

"I don't know who kicked him out [of Inter], but in the end it was a good move for everyone and he's now at a better and more important team. Mauro couldn't say ‘no' and it also worked out well for Inter."

Icardi has thrived at the Parc des Princes. In 16 Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League appearances for PSG in 2019-20, he has netted 13 goals:

According to Fabrizio Romano and Ed Aarons of the Guardian, PSG have an option in the deal they made with Inter to sign Icardi on a permanent deal next summer for €65 million (£55 million).

If he continues with his current form, it seems inevitable the French champions will take up that option and Icardi will remain in Paris.

In Icardi, PSG look to have an ideal successor for club-record goalscorer Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan striker joined PSG in 2013, but he could well depart at the end of 2019-20, when his contract expires:

Even if Cavani pens new terms in the French capital, he is now 32, and already this season it has seemed as though a changing of the guard is taking place in the No. 9 role at PSG.

Cavani missed a big chunk of the start of the season due to a hip injury, but even when fit, it has been difficult for manager Thomas Tuchel to select him over Icardi due to the former Sampdoria man's excellent form.