Spencer Dinwiddie Leads Nets to Overtime Win vs. Lonzo Ball, Pelicans

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets handed the New Orleans Pelicans their franchise-worst 13th straight loss by beating them 108-101 in overtime at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

New Orleans came close to winning for the first time since Nov. 21, though. Jrue Holiday dunked with just under one minute remaining in the fourth quarter and hit his and-1 free throw to give the Pelicans a 93-91 lead. Brooklyn sent it to overtime when Jarrett Allen converted a dunk of his own at the 45.8-second mark.

The Nets closed out the victory in OT behind six points from Spencer Dinwiddie, the game's leading scorer, and a clutch three-pointer from Joe Harris that cushioned their lead to 104-98 with 1:28 remaining in the extra period.

After Brandon Ingram brought the Pelicans back to within one possession at 104-101 with a three-pointer, Dinwiddie bucketed a driving layup to put the contest out of reach once and for all.

It was an offensive night to forget for all involved. The Pelicans shot 34.3 percent from the field (27.5 percent from three), while the Nets recorded a marginally better 41.7 percent shooting from the field (28.2 percent from three).

The Nets are now 11-5 without Kyrie Irving, who has been inactive with a shoulder injury since Nov. 14. Brooklyn improved to 15-12 overall with this result.

The 6-22 Pelicans have not fared nearly as well while awaiting rookie top overall pick Zion Williamson's regular-season debut. The 19-year-old forward underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Oct. 21.

Notable Stats

BKN G Spencer Dinwiddie: 31 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

BKN G Joe Harris: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

BKN C Jarrett Allen: 12 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 blocks

NO F Brandon Ingram: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

NO G Jrue Holiday: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

NO G Lonzo Ball: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Jrue Holiday Reiterates Value Amid Trade Rumors

The biggest Pelicans development Tuesday wasn't yet another loss. Rather, it was a New York Times report from Marc Stein in the afternoon that All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday "is indeed available via trade" while the organization "remains reluctant to trade JJ Redick."

Stein continued: "It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season."

Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin dispelled the rumors during Fox Sports New Orleans' broadcast of the game:

Redick did not play (sore left groin), but Holiday showed why the Pelicans would want to hang on to him.

The 29-year-old veteran point guard was the team's leading scorer until Ingram hit a three-pointer at the 1:17 mark in overtime—a bucket assisted by Holiday. Holiday's 21 points finished second to Ingram's 22.

After the game, Holiday offered a comment:

It has been difficult to properly gauge the Pelicans' long-term viability because Williamson has yet to make his regular-season debut while recovering from an Oct. 21 arthroscopic knee surgery.

However, a proven piece like Holiday will be invaluable in terms of leadership once Williamson is healthy and joins fellow young core pieces Ball, Ingram and rookie first-round center Jaxson Hayes, who showed bursts of promise against the Nets:

This season looks to be a wash for New Orleans, but the Pelicans went into 2019-20 already knowing they were building for the future. Holiday's contract will keep him in New Orleans through the 2021-22 campaign, so long as he picks up his player option for the last season and the Pelicans decide he still fits once they can get a cohesive look at the roster.

What's Next?

The Pelicans will attempt to snap their losing streak at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

The Nets will round out their back-to-back road trip with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.