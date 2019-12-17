Kairi Sane Injury Update, Matt Hardy on Ricochet, Key WWE Writing Team Addition

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Latest on Sane's Injury and Return

After suffering an apparent injury at Sunday's TLC pay-per-view, it is unclear when Kairi Sane will return to action.

PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) initially reported that Sane was expected to team with Asuka in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week.

In an update, PWInsider (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that Sane has been pulled from the post-Christmas WWE live events as a reporter.

No official diagnosis regarding Sane's injury has been divulged by WWE, but there has been plenty of speculation that she suffered a head injury based on her difficulties late in the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match pitting her and Asuka against Lynch and Flair.

After the match, both Lynch and Flair praised Sane on Twitter:

Sane also tweeted a thumbs-up emoji, perhaps indicating she was OK:

With Sane struggling, Asuka finished the TLC match by powerbombing Charlotte through a table and then yanking Becky off the ladder before retrieving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships herself.

No update was provided on Sane at the conclusion of the match since a brawl involving Roman Reigns and King Corbin became the focus before the show went off the air.

Sane did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw, as Asuka defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match. Since next week's Raw was taped, it is unlikely that Sane will be on that show either, meaning the earliest she will be seen on TV is the Dec. 30 edition of Raw.

Hardy Tweets Ricochet After Raw Match

As part of the gauntlet match to determine the No. 1 contender for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship on Monday's Raw, Ricochet and Matt Hardy competed in a highly entertaining match.

After their clash, Ricochet and Hardy tweeted compliments to one another:

Hardy looked great during the match and pushed Ricochet to the limit before getting eliminated by a roll-up, much to the dismay of the live crowd.

There has recently been uncertainty regarding Hardy's future in WWE. According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), Hardy's contract with the company is set to expire in February.

Hardy has made it clear on social media and through his Free the Delete YouTube series that he wants another chance to portray his Broken character on WWE programming.

Last week, Hardy tweeted the following message, suggesting he may not be planning to re-sign with WWE:

WWE has been using Hardy more recently on Raw, although his look and character have been similar to that of his Hardy Boyz days. He has also essentially been used as enhancement talent meant to put other Superstars over.

Hardy did precisely that with Ricochet on Monday, but it was clear that the WWE Universe was on Hardy's side and wants to see more of him moving forward.

A rivalry with Ricochet could be a great way for Hardy to go out if he does indeed plan on leaving WWE, but it would behoove the company to do everything possible to keep him given his resume and remarkable mind for the wrestling business.

DeJoseph Returns to WWE as Part of Writing Team

Former longtime WWE writer Chris DeJoseph reportedly returned to the WWE Creative team recently, according to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton).

DeJoseph was reportedly in attendance for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis, but he was not at Monday's Raw in Des Moines, Iowa.

His WWE return comes after a one-month stint as co-executive producer of Major League Wrestling. DeJoseph was reportedly in talks with WWE before taking the MLW job.

DeJoseph worked for WWE as a writer from 2004-10, but it can be argued that his best work came after he left the company. As co-executive producer of Lucha Underground, DeJoseph was a key figure in presenting one of the most unique and exciting wrestling products ever.

Lucha Underground debuted in 2014 and ran for four seasons, but all signs indicate that the show is no more since there have been no updates on its status and most of its talent has signed with other companies.

WWE will almost certainly provide DeJoseph with a more restrictive environment, but if he is allowed to employ some of the tactics that made Lucha Underground so successful, it could go a long way toward making the WWE product more entertaining as well.

