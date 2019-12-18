NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Knicks' Julius Randle, More

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We're now less than two months away from the NBA trade deadline, and the rumor mill is abuzz.

Though the trade market has been dry this season, don't expect that to continue. Numerous teams could seize on the fact there is no clear title front-runner for the first time in years and make a trade that changes the course of this season.

The most exciting part about this season is that no team is flawless, and whether or not the league's favorites decide to either live with or address their shortcomings will be the defining story of this trade deadline.

Here, we've rounded up three of the latest trade rumors, all of which could have great relevance to the playoff chase.

A New Entrant in the Iguodala Sweepstakes

The most obvious trade candidate all season has been Memphis Grizzlies forward Andre Iguodala. The former Finals MVP has not played a game for the Grizzlies, as he continues to hold out for a move to a contending team.

For months, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have been considered the co-favorites to land the 35-year-old, but recently we found out that a third team was attempting to enter the mix.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told The Lowe Post podcast (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"[Houston Rockets GM] Daryl Morey has tried any number of two-way, three-way, four-way scenarios to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis. That doesn't seem to be a scenario that is going to come into play.

"I think he's kind of thrown his hands up on that one."

Iguodala would make sense on the Rockets roster, as they are seemingly in perpetual need of switchable forward defenders. But in order to match salaries in a trade for him, which is Memphis' preferred method of cutting ties with Iguodala, Morey would likely have to give up one of his starters, likely removing Houston from the running.

Of course, the Lakers, Clippers, and teams such as the Mavericks are still potential landing spots for the three-time NBA champion, so we'll be keeping a close eye on new Iguodala-related developments.

Shocking Nobody, Knicks Want to Sell

The moment the New York Knicks signed four power forwards in one day this summer, their season was thought to be over. And lo and behold, they are currently tied for the second-worst record in the NBA and looking for a roster shakeup.

Per Newsday's Steve Popper, Marcus Morris is the team's premier trade chip. As of Tuesday, the forward is averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game while making 47.3 percent of his threes, a mark which ranks fourth in the NBA.

The 30-year-old is especially trade-friendly because he is on a one-year deal and, as such, is a low-risk, high-reward proposition for potential contending teams.

But Morris is far from the only veteran Knick who is being shopped. Popper also reported New York is keen on moving on from sixth-year veteran starter Julius Randle.

While a talented player, the 25-year-old is a ball-dominant, subpar shooter, making him a bad fit with a Knicks roster that ranks 24th in three-point percentage and has young players such as RJ Barrett who have similar skills and are longer-term investments.

Randle signed a two-year deal this summer, making him slightly harder to trade than Morris, and he probably isn't a major building block for a contender. But if he's a double-double machine off the bench for a team like the Celtics or Mavericks, he could be a worthy investment for the remainder of his current deal.

Veteran Pelicans on the Block?

While the Knicks' 6-21 record is not surprising, the New Orleans Pelicans' 6-21 record is rather concerning.

Even with prized prospect Zion Williamson yet to make his professional debut and many other Pelicans being sidelined for various injuries, New Orleans should have been better than this and is currently on a 12-game losing streak. As such, trade rumblings are starting to percolate around the team.

Per ESPN's Woj & Lowe, the status of veteran guards Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick is being watched closely by teams around the league.

The report particularly spotlighted Holiday, saying he was a hot trade candidate last season after Anthony Davis demanded a trade and his continued strong performance despite unfavorable circumstances is reigniting a market for his services.

This was seconded by the New York Times' Marc Stein, who concurred that Holiday is available, but noted the Pelicans' asking price for the one-time All Star is significant.

On the subject of Redick, Stein claimed New Orleans has made him untouchable on the level of Williamson or star forward Brandon Ingram.

Stein's report is likely sound, and it's acceptable for the Pelicans to want to keep the 35-year-old around given his tremendous on-court value and good reputation off it. However, only players like Williamson, Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo are truly untouchable.

NBA teams make statements like that all the time in order to maximize potential return, so don't be surprised if Redick eventually shows up in trade talks, albeit for a large offer.