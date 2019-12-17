WWE Raw Draws 2.05M Viewers After TLC PPV; Down from Last Week

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Monday night's post-TLC edition of WWE Raw garnered an average of 2.054 million viewers on USA Network, according to Andrew Ravens of SEScoops.com.

That represented a decrease in viewership from last week's go-home show, which drew 2.150 million viewers.

Monday's show was headlined by a singles match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles. While Orton was hobbled after The Phenomenal One worked his leg throughout the match, he hit Styles with a midair RKO to win the bout.

Raw was opened by a promo from Seth Rollins one week after he officially turned heel and joined forces with AOP. During the promo, Rollins promised to settle a score later in the night and apologized for what he was about to do ahead of time.

Rollins and AOP attacked United States champion Rey Mysterio as payback for Mysterio giving Kevin Owens a lead pipe the previous week. Rollins then challenged Mysterio to a title match for next week, and the Master of the 619 accepted.

Prior to that, a gauntlet match involving Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo, Akira Tozawa, R-Truth, Matt Hardy and Andrade was held to determine the No. 1 contender for the U.S. title.

After Carrillo eliminated Ricochet, Andrade jumped him and then hit him with a DDT on the cement floor outside the ring, which resulted in no winner being named.

That will conceivably lead to the continuation of the feud between Carrillo and Andrade with the winner potentially going on to face Mysterio at a later date.

Other key segments included Bobby Lashley proposing to Lana, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beating The Viking Raiders in a non-title match and Asuka beating NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

Raw went up against a Monday Night Football game that was a blowout in favor of the New Orleans Saints against the Indianapolis Colts, but it still generated interest since Saints quarterback Drew Brees set the all-time career touchdown pass record in the game.

Next week's Raw will be a pre-taped show airing two days before Christmas, and its football competition will be a key NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

