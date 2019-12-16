James Harden, Rockets and Chris Paul, Thunder Both Lead Huge Comebacks for Wins

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

No lead was safe in the NBA on Monday.

The Houston Rockets overcame a 25-point deficit during their 109-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and didn't even have the biggest comeback of the night. That went to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who battled back from a 26-point hole to stun the Chicago Bulls in a 109-106 win.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.