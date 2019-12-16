James Harden, Rockets and Chris Paul, Thunder Both Lead Huge Comebacks for Wins

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- DECEMBER 16: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder speak during a game against the Chicago Bulls on December 16, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

No lead was safe in the NBA on Monday.   

The Houston Rockets overcame a 25-point deficit during their 109-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and didn't even have the biggest comeback of the night. That went to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who battled back from a 26-point hole to stun the Chicago Bulls in a 109-106 win.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

