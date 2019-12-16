James Harden, Rockets and Chris Paul, Thunder Both Lead Huge Comebacks for Wins

James Harden, Rockets and Chris Paul, Thunder Both Lead Huge Comebacks for WinsDecember 17, 2019
No lead was safe in the NBA on Monday.
The Houston Rockets overcame a 25-point deficit during their 109-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and didn't even have the biggest comeback of the night. That went to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who battled back from a 26-point hole to stun the Chicago Bulls in a 109-106 win.
