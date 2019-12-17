4-Star WR Quentin Johnston Flips Commitment from Texas to TCU

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Quentin Johnston announced his decision to flip his commitment from Texas to TCU on his personal Snapchat on Monday night, which he will make official by signing Wednesday:

According to 247Sports, Johnston is TCU's fourth 4-star prospect and 14th hard commit overall in its 2020 class.

Johnston had announced his commitment to Texas in August:

"It's a good business school," Johnston told Horns247's Mike Roach at the time. "It's a big family. Every time I go there the coaches are so happy to see me. That's like the good feeling and I like that every time I go there."

Johnston also commented on his "good relationship" with Longhorns wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer, who was fired earlier this month. The uncertainty within Texas' coaching staff could have played a big role in Johnston's decision to join TCU instead.

The Temple High School (Temple, Texas) product is ninth in Texas, 13th at wide receiver and 69th nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings. Johnston is now the second-highest rated player to commit to TCU since head coach Gary Patterson took over in 2000, per Drew Davidson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While Mehringer's departure from Texas might have affected Johnston's desire to play for the Longhorns, Davidson reported over the weekend that "multiple assistants on Patterson's staff have been linked to other openings around the country." The Horned Frogs went 5-7 this season.