AJ Styles Fatigue, Humberto Carrillo Impresses Again and More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

Just one day removed from TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, the December 16 edition of WWE Raw did not linger on the events of Sunday night. In fact, with most of the competitors at TLC injured, the red brand focused on the feuds between those who did not compete at the pay-per-view.

No group was more heavily featured than The O.C. AJ Styles was booked for a showdown with Randy Orton that could have been a headline contest at TLC. It was a clash both men had long craved.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson continued their war with The Viking Raiders. Both teams had a clear claim to the title of Raw's best tag team, but only one could stand out from the pack.

Because Styles had moved on to The Viper, Rey Mysterio was left without a challenger. To crown the newest No. 1 contender, six men competed in a gauntlet match.

Humberto Carrillo and Andrade both held a spot in the contest and had plenty of history with the United States champion. However, only one could emerge with the victory.

Other angles just began to develop, including the first week of Liv Morgan's makeover as she tries to reinvent herself.

This show had solid ups and downs, but the heart of it was about giving Raw momentum toward the new year and a fresh start.