Report: Kairi Sane May Have Been Knocked out at WWE TLC After Suffering Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

TOKYO,JAPAN - JUNE 29: Asuka and Kairi Sane celebrate the victory during the WWE Live Tokyo at Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Kairi Sane has not been medically cleared to wrestle following an injury that occurred during Sunday's match, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. 

The Japanese star was competing alongside Asuka in a tag-team match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with a win at the pay-per-view, but Satin reported Sane appeared to have been knocked out during the match and is still recovering from what seems to be a head injury.

After being checked out by doctors, they determined she is not able to wrestle at the moment, per Satin.

She appeared to provide a positive update on her status on Twitter:

Meanwhile, even her competitors were impressed with her resolve during the match:

Sane is a relatively new addition to the WWE roster, but she has made a significant impact in the women's division while competing alongside The Empress of Tomorrow.

Related

    WWE Roundup 👊

    ✍ Kofi inks a new 5-yr deal 🗣️Goldberg calls out Scott Hall ✊ Becky Lynch shows love to Kairi Sane

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Roundup 👊

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Preview

    Fallout from TLC and more ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading WWE TLC 📝

    🔥 New Day show out to retain tag titles 🐉 Daniel Bryan returns to attack Bray 🏆 Kabuki Warriors stay tag champs 🗳️ Vote for your Fatal 4-Way winner

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Grading WWE TLC 📝

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Early Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions 🔮

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Early Royal Rumble 2020 Predictions 🔮

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report