Report: Kairi Sane May Have Been Knocked out at WWE TLC After Suffering Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Kairi Sane has not been medically cleared to wrestle following an injury that occurred during Sunday's match, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The Japanese star was competing alongside Asuka in a tag-team match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with a win at the pay-per-view, but Satin reported Sane appeared to have been knocked out during the match and is still recovering from what seems to be a head injury.

After being checked out by doctors, they determined she is not able to wrestle at the moment, per Satin.

She appeared to provide a positive update on her status on Twitter:

Meanwhile, even her competitors were impressed with her resolve during the match:

Sane is a relatively new addition to the WWE roster, but she has made a significant impact in the women's division while competing alongside The Empress of Tomorrow.