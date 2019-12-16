Cowboys News: Jason Garrett Dodges Question About Dak Prescott's Finger Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wouldn't explicitly confirm nor deny that quarterback Dak Prescott is playing with a fractured index finger on his throwing hand while meeting with reporters on Monday.

Garrett preferred not to "get into the medical part of it" before continuing:

"I've never had a hairline fracture in my finger to throw. I think a lot of quarterbacks have had jammed fingers, and they've dealt with different things. It's hard obviously. Having the ball in your hand and feeling good is a big part of throwing the ball well.

"But Dak's a tough guy. Dak's a physically tough guy. He's a mentally tough guy. So whatever he's dealing with, he doesn't let a lot of people know about it. He goes out and does his job and he was able to do that again yesterday."

One person Prescott did let know about his injury was Troy Aikman, who reported during the Fox broadcast of Dallas' 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday that the 26-year-old quarterback had told him pregame he has a hairline fracture on the tip of the index finger on his throwing hand.

It was common knowledge that Prescott had suffered a sprained left wrist and an index finger injury in the Cowboy's 31-24 loss to Chicago the week prior to the Rams game, but Aikman was the first to relay Prescott had a hairline fracture.

Prescott tossed for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions on 15-of-23 passing against the Rams, his season-low for completions and attempts in a game. His performance inched him closer to the top of Dallas' all-time list for passing yards in a season:

Prescott has never missed a regular-season game since Dallas drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Dallas needs Prescott as much as ever next Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both squads sit at 7-7, and a win for the Cowboys at Philly's Lincoln Financial Field would clinch them the NFC East.